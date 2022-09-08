ArGo (ARGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $119.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $80,515.93 and $119.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

