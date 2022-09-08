Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

Get Argo Global Listed Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fiona Hele bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64). Insiders have bought a total of 28,374 shares of company stock worth $68,033 in the last ninety days.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

See Also

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.