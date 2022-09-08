Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALIGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fiona Hele bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($18,356.64). Insiders have bought a total of 28,374 shares of company stock worth $68,033 in the last ninety days.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure (ASX:ALI)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.