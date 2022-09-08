Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 1,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 444,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Argo Group International Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 155.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

