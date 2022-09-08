Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ark has a market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,537,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

