Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $91,717.62 and approximately $625.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.07 or 0.08488908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00189826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00298841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00784359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00664848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,509,544 coins and its circulating supply is 14,465,000 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

