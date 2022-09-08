Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) to Issue — Dividend of $3.00 on September 23rd

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $521.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

