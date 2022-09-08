Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $23.75 at Wolfe Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $22.00 to $23.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 528,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,245. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

