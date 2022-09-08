Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.18.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Asana by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

