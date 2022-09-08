Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Up 8%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.38 and last traded at $98.26. Approximately 8,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

