Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 5,150

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.94. 12,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

