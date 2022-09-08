Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $19.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARZGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGY opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

