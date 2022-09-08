Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 31,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

