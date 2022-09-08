ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous final dividend of $1.11.
ASX Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About ASX
Recommended Stories
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.