ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous final dividend of $1.11.

ASX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.