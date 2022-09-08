Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1084859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

