Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.45. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 12,158 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

