Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Up 1.0 %

Avinger stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $19.26.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

