Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.00. Aware shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 16,862 shares traded.
Aware Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aware
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aware (AWRE)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.