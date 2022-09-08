Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.00. Aware shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 16,862 shares traded.

Aware Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

