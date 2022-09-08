Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 447,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,196. Azenta has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $17,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

