Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.03). 518,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,169,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.80 ($2.03).

The firm has a market cap of £512.66 million and a PE ratio of 280.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.95.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

