Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $102.79 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $102,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $169.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.