Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $191.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $191,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.