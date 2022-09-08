Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $191.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $191,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
