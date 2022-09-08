Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $217.95 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $217,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

