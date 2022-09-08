Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $246.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $246,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

MRK opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

