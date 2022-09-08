Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $383.81 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,450 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Fastenal worth $383,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

