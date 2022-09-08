Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 118,302 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 97,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 482,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

