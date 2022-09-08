Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 80,107 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $151,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.