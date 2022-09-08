Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.5 %

BANC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 5,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.



