Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5 %

BAC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 874,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,937,912. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

