Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.00

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 78266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.37).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.20. The company has a market capitalization of £522.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

