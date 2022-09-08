Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Financial Contrast

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First US Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.52 $253.37 million $5.77 13.62 First US Bancshares $43.44 million 1.27 $4.45 million $0.80 11.81

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 33.63% 17.98% 1.03% First US Bancshares 12.57% 6.08% 0.55%

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First US Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

