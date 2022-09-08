Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 4.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,528,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,457 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 409,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.