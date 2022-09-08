Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last three months.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

