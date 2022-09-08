Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 256,212,820 shares changing hands.

Baron Oil Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

