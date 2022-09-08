Barrington Research Comments on Methode Electronics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in Methode Electronics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

