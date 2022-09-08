BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $419,561.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022789 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

