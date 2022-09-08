Beaton Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.62. 2,815,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,215,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.95 and a 200 day moving average of $316.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

