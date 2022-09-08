Beatrice Hollond Acquires 115 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £987.85 ($1,193.63).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 119 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £994.84 ($1,202.08).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:FCIT traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 856.75 ($10.35). 664,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 867.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.75. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About F&C Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.