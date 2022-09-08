Beck Capital Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

