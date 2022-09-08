Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $823,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

