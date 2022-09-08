Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 611 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

