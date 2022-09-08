Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Friday, July 29th.

BFSA stock opened at €38.46 ($39.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.88. Befesa has a one year low of €38.02 ($38.80) and a one year high of €73.60 ($75.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

