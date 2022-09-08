Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 237 ($2.86) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.34 million and a PE ratio of -98.75.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.