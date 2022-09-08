Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Betsson Stock Performance

OTC:BTSNF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Betsson has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

About Betsson

Betsson AB, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online gaming business primarily in the Nordic countries, Western Europe, Central and Easter Europe, Central Asia, and internationally. It offers poker, casino, sportsbook, scratch cards, bingo, and other games. The company serves its customers under Betsafe, Betsson, Casino DK, Casino Euro, Casino Winner, Colbet, Europebet, Uguts, Inkabet, Jackpot 247, Jalla Casino, Kaboo, Loyal Casino, NordicBet, Norges Automaten, RaceBets, Rizk, Star Casino, Supercasino.com, Live Roulette, and Thrills brand names.

