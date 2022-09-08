Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Betsson (OTC:BTSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Betsson Stock Performance
OTC:BTSNF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Betsson has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
About Betsson
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betsson (BTSNF)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Betsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.