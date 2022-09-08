Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 4.6%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,488,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Big Lots Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

