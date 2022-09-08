Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Increased by Center Lake Capital Management LLC

Center Lake Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up 3.6% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Shares of BILL traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.17. 26,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,782. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

