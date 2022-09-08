BillionHappiness 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,857.00 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be purchased for about $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC on major exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.finance.

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

