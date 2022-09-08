Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Biogen worth $51,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.