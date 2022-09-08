Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Trading Down 2.3%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 635,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,423,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $125.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
