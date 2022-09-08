Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $411.56 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.50 or 0.00121652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $411.56 million and $12.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00308467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

