Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $369.69 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19,310.84 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $369.69 billion and approximately $35.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00615100 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00267795 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005529 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009802 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018007 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,144,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
